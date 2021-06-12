The document outlines priorities for improving legislation on the judiciary, the status of judges, legal proceedings, and other institutions of justice.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the strategy for the development of the justice system and constitutional justice for 2021-2023.

The strategy defines the basic principles and directions of the development of the justice system, taking into account the best international practices, the press service of the President's Office has said.

The document outlines priorities for improving legislation on the judiciary, the status of judges, court proceedings and other institutions of justice, as well as introducing urgent measures to improve the activities of legal institutions.

The document also identifies the problems that need to be solved to further improve the functioning of the judiciary and the administration of justice.

Translation: Akulenko Olena