The country's national currency strengthened by seven kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 14 at UAH 27.04 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by seven kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 32.79 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 20 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 14:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,704.04 (UAH 2,710.68 as of June 11);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,279.05 (UAH 3,398.90 as of June 11).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Monday morning, June 14, strengthened by five kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.14 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.05 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 26.95, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.65.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 11, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.02/27.04 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.78/32.80.

Forex rate for June 11

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 11 at UAH 27.11 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by two kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila