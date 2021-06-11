That was announced during a phone talk between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

That was announced during a phone talk between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, as reported by the president's press service.

Read alsoAnother batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in UkraineThe sides also discussed the security situation in Donbas and near Ukraine's borders. Zelensky stressed the importance of maintaining international pressure on Russia to achieve real progress in a peaceful settlement.

Also, the officials discussed practical cooperation in support of Ukraine's efforts toward NATO membership and in the framework of European integration.

What is more, Zelensky confirmed the invitation to Frederiksen to visit Ukraine to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, as well as official events on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

