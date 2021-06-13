They also reiterated their deep concern over the continued human rights violations and abuses in Iran.

The leaders of the Group of Seven (the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) have expressed support for efforts to pursue justice for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 downed in Iran.

This was announced in their Carbis Bay G7 summit communiqué following a meeting in Cornwall on June 11-13, 2021.

"We support efforts to pursue transparency, accountability and justice for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, shot down by Iran in January 2020," the communiqué said.

"We call on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities and proliferation inconsistent with UNSCR 2231 and other relevant resolutions, refrain from destabilising actions and play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace," the G7 leaders said.

They also reiterated their deep concern over the continued human rights violations and abuses in Iran.

Translation: Akulenko Olena