The fighters were members of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Federation.

Information Resistance (IR), a Ukrainian non-governmental project on information security, has said five Russian-led troops were eliminated in Donbas on September 24-30.

"According to the IR, the confirmed losses of the Russian occupation forces in Donbas from September 24 to September 30, 2019, include five people: the 1st Army Corps – one member of the 1st separate motorized rifle brigade (Kalmiuske); the 2nd Army Corps – one member of the 2nd separate motorized rifle brigade (Luhansk), one from the 6th separate motorized rifle regiment (Kadiyivka), and two from the 7th separate motorized rifle brigade (Brianka)," reads the report.

As UNIAN reported earlier, officer of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Shtefan published data on the enemy death toll in Donbas in September 2019.

"In September, 24 occupiers who had been part of the units of Russian occupation forces of the so-called 'Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics' were killed in action, while about 56 mercenaries sustained injuries of varying severity," the officer wrote on Facebook.