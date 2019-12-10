Ukraine's hryvnia strengthens against U.S. dollar to UAH 23.69 on Dec 10
13:40, 10 December 2019Economy
Trade on Ukraine's interbank forex market on Monday, December 9, closed at UAH 23.71/23.73 per U.S. dollar.
