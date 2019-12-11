Finance Ministry borrows UAH 213 bln, US$4 bln, EUR 189 mln in bonds on Ukrainian market in Jan-Nov
12:20, 11 December 2019Economy
108 0
Weighted average yield on government bonds placement shrank to 17.3% for securities in hryvnias and to 6% in dollars, while remaining at 4.6% in euros.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter