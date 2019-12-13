Date for IMF Executive Board meeting on Ukraine program yet to be set
14:20, 13 December 2019Economy
136 0
Ukraine authorities and the IMF staff had reached an agreement on policies to underpin a new three-year US$5.5 billion Extended Fund Facility, while the Fund's Executive Board is yet to approve the program.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter