Bilateral trade has been constantly growing in recent years, and China has become Ukraine's largest trade partner, said Ambassador Fan Xianrong.

Industry and business leaders from Ukraine and China gathered at an online forum Tuesday to discuss ways to further develop win-win cooperation in agricultural trade.

The forum, titled "Ukraine-China: The Future of Trade, Pulses, Grains, Oilseeds," was co-organized by the Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine (SPPBU) and China Chamber of Commerce of Import/Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-products (CFNA), Xinhua reports.

While attending the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong said that in recent years, bilateral trade has been constantly growing and China has become Ukraine's largest trade partner.

Read alsoUkraine-China trade up by 20.5% in 2020 – Trade envoyAgriproducts are playing an important role in bilateral trade, Fan said, adding that exports of Ukrainian agriproducts to China reached $3.5 billion in 2020, up by 84% on year, amounting to nearly 45% of Ukraine's total exports to China.

Fan said he believes agricultural trade between China and Ukraine will become even more vigorous in the near future.

The two countries can also strengthen cooperation in such fields as growing crops and processing agriproducts, the diplomat added.

Meanwhile, Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine, stressed the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural trade between the two countries has great potential, while Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation with China and bringing bilateral trade to a new level, Kachka said.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko