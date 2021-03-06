The country's national currency strengthened by five kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 9 at UAH 27.71 to the U.S. dollar, which let the country's national currency strengthen by five kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.08 per euro – the hryvnia has gained 33 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 9:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,770.91 (UAH 2,775.64 as of March 5);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,307.50 (UAH 3,340.62 as of March 5).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 5, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.75/27.77 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.07/33.09.

Forex rate for March 5

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 5 at UAH 27.76 to the U.S. dollar, thus strengthening the country's national currency strengthen by nine kopiykas.

