The country's national currency strengthened by 12 kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for February 8 at UAH 27.77 to the U.S. dollar, which let the country's national currency strengthen by 12 kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.28 per euro – the hryvnia gained 17 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for February 8:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,777.11 (UAH 2,788.85 as of February 5);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,328.23 (UAH 3,345.09 as of February 5).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on February 5, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.74/27.76 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.25/33.27.

Forex rate for February 5

The National Bank set the official forex rate for February 5 at UAH 27.89 to the U.S. dollar, which let the country's national currency strengthen by 11 kopiykas.

Author: UNIAN