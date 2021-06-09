The country's national currency strengthened by one kopiyka.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 9 at UAH 27.18 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by one kopiyka.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.11 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost three kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 9:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,717.64 (UAH 2,719.23 as of June 8);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,311.04 (UAH 3,307.81 as of June 8).

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, June 9, strengthened by five kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.25 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency against the euro remained unchanged compared to the previous day, June 8, at UAH 33.20 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.05, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.80.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 8, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.15/27.17 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.07/33.10.

Forex rate for June 8

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 8 at UAH 27.19 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by 10 kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila