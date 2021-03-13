The country's national currency strengthened by two kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 15 at UAH 27.73 to the U.S. dollar, which let the country's national currency strengthen by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.08 per euro – the hryvnia has also gained nine kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 15:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,773.05 (UAH 2,774.86 as of March 12);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,308.39 (UAH 3,317.48 as of March 12).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 12, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.72/27.73 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.05/33.07.

Forex rate for March 12

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 12 at UAH 27.75 to the U.S. dollar, thus weakening the country's national currency by five kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN