The country's national currency strengthened by two kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 5 at UAH 27.73 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.51 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having gained 13 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 5:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,773.30 (UAH 2,775.00 as of April 30);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,351.12 (UAH 3,364.27 as of April 30).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 30, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.77/27.79 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.56/33.58.

Forex rate for April 30

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 30 at UAH 27.75 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by four kopiykas.

