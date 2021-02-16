Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
The country's Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility will be able to accept the first batch of such fuel from Ukrainian NPPs as early as in July 2021.
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
Author: UNIAN