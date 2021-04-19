The underground facilities were filled by 50% as of April 17, 2021.

Natural gas stocks in Ukraine's underground storage facilities (USFs) shrank by 0.8%, to 15.47 billion cubic meters (bcm) within a week, on April 10-17.

Gas reserves in the country's USFs as of April 17, 2021, were 4% down from 16.2 bcm as of April 17, 2020, state-run LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) said.

The USFs were filled by 50% as of April 17, 2021.

Ukraine started pumping natural gas into its USFs on March 11, 2020, as the country's reserves stood 15.808 bcm.

On October 28, National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine said it had stopped injecting gas into the underground storage facilities, having switched to pumping it out for the 2020-2021 heating season. Ukraine had accumulated over 28 bcm of gas as of the said date.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko