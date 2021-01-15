The country's national currency strengthened by one kopiyka.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for January 16 at UAH 28.05 to the U.S. dollar, which let the country's national currency strengthen by one kopiyka.

The official forex rate against the euro for Saturday is fixed at UAH 34.01 per euro – the hryvnia lost two kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for January 16:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,805.24 (UAH 2,806.09 as of January 15);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,401.21 (UAH 3,398.88 as of January 15).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on January 15, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 28.06/28.08 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.99/34.02.

Forex rate for January 15

The National Bank set the official forex rate for January 15 at UAH 28.06 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaken by nine kopiykas.

