The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 8 at UAH 27.89 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by five kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.14 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost 24 kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 8:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,789.23 (UAH 2,783.84 as of April 7);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,313.88 (UAH 3,289.80 as of April 7).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Thursday morning, April 8, weakened by 10 kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 28.00 per dollar.

Read alsoIMF posts hryvnia exchange rate forecast until 2026The Ukrainian currency also weakened against the euro – by 22 kopiykas, to UAH 33.25 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.80, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.85.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 8, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.87/27.89 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.15/33.16.

Forex rate for April 7

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 7 at UAH 27.84 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by 10 kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko