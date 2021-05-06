The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.28.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 6 at UAH 27.73 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, May 5, when the official rate was set at UAH 27.7330 per U.S. dollar, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.28 per euro – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained 23 kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Read alsoUkraine sees US$713 mln in deficit of balance of payments in Q1Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 6:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,773.39 (UAH 2,773.30 as of May 5);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,327.51 (UAH 3,351.12 as of May 5).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 5, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.62/27.82 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.20/33.60.

Forex rate for May 5

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 5 at UAH 27.73 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by two kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko