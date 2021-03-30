The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.97.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 30 at UAH 27.97 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, March 29, when the official rate was set at UAH 27.9679 per U.S. dollar, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 32.97 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost two kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 30:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,796.94 (UAH 2,796.79 as of March 29);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,296.61 (UAH 3,295.32 as of March 29).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 29, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.95/27.97 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.94/32.96.

Forex rate for March 29

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 29 at UAH 27.97 to the U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous banking day, March 26, when the official rate was set at UAH 27.9698 per U.S. dollar.

