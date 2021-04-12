The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.15.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 12 at UAH 27.91 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by seven kopiykas.

Read alsoIMF posts hryvnia exchange rate forecast until 2026The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.15 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained eight kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 12:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,790.94 (UAH 2,797.68 as of April 9);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,315.22 (UAH 3,322.66 as of April 9).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 9, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.91/27.93 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.20/33.22.

Forex rate for April 9

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 9 at UAH 27.98 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by nine kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova