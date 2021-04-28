The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.56.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 28 at UAH 27.77 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by nine kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.56 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained nine kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 28:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,777.15 (UAH 2,785.58 as of April 27);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,355.77 (UAH 3,365.12 as of April 27).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 27, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.77/27.79 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.56/33.58.

Forex rate for April 27

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 27 at UAH 27.86 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by four kopiykas.

