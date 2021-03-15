The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.08.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 15 at UAH 27.73 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 33.08 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained nine kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Retail forex rate

The forex rate of the hryvnia to the dollar in Kyiv currency exchange booths on the morning of Monday, March 15, remained at the previous day's level – UAH 27.85 per U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian currency to the euro strengthened by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.25 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, one can sell U.S. dollar for UAH 27.61 and the euro for UAH 32.85.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 15:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,773.05 (UAH 2,774.86 as of March 12);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,308.39 (UAH 3,317.48 as of March 12).

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 12, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.72/27.73 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 33.05/33.07.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 12 at UAH 27.75 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by five kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN