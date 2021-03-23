The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.01.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 23 at UAH 27.69 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by three kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.01 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost six kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 23:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,768.71 (UAH 2,771.84 as of March 22);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,300.72 (UAH 3,295.02 as of March 22).

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 22, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.68/27.70 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 32.98/32.99.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 22 at UAH 27.72 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by four kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN