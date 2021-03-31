The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.72.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 31 at UAH 27.89 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by eight kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 32.72 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 25 kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 31:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,788.52 (UAH 2,796.94 as of March 30);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,272.33 (UAH 3,296.61 as of March 30).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 30, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.84/27.86 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.70/32.72.

Forex rate for March 30

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official forex rate for March 30 at UAH 27.9694 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, March 29, when the official rate was set at UAH 27.9679 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by UNIAN