The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 11 at UAH 27.76 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by four kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.49 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost eight kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 11:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,776.41 (UAH 2,772.05 as of May 7);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,349.04 (UAH 3,341.29 as of May 7).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, May 11, weakened by one kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.85 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also weakened against the euro – by 20 kopiykas, to UAH 33.70 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.65, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.25.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 11, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.64/27.85 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.15/33.55.

Forex rate for May 7

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 7 at UAH 27.72 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by one kopiyka.

Translation: Olena Kotova