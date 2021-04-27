The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.65.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 27 at UAH 27.86 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by four kopiykas.

Read alsoHryvnia to dollar rate may surprise many by weekend – outlookThe official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.65 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained two kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 27:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,785.58 (UAH 2,790.14 as of April 26);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,365.12 (UAH 3,367.14 as of April 26).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, April 27, strengthened by nine kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.91 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.75 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.71, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.35.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 26, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.83/27.85 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.62/33.64.

Forex rate for April 26

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 26 at UAH 27.90 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by 16 kopiykas.

