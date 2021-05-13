The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.50.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 13 at UAH 27.63 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by four kopiykas.

Read alsoForeign reserves up 3.6% in April – National BankThe official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.50 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 17 kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 13:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,763.18 (UAH 2,767.44 as of May 12);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,349.53 (UAH 3,367.28 as of May 12).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 12, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.55/27.75 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.30/33.70.

Forex rate for May 12

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 12 at UAH 27.67 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by nine kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova