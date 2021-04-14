The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.32.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 14 at UAH 28.02 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by nine kopiykas.

Read alsoIMF posts hryvnia exchange rate forecast until 2026The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.32 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost four kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 14:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,801.56 (UAH 2,793.35 as of April 13);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,332.18 (UAH 3,327.58 as of April 13).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 13, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 28.04/28.06 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.35/33.38.

Forex rate for April 13

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 13 at UAH 27.93 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by two kopiykas.

