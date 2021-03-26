The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.03.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 26 at UAH 27.97 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by 10 kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.03 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost nine kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 26:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,796.98 (UAH 2,787.06 as of March 25);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,303.37 (UAH 3,293.89 as of March 25).

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 25, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.95/27.96 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 33.02/33.04.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 25 at UAH 27.87 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by 14 kopiykas.

