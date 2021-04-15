The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.48.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 15 at UAH 27.98 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by four kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.48 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost 16 kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 15:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,797.65 (UAH 2,801.56 as of April 14);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,347.53 (UAH 3,332.18 as of April 14).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Thursday morning, April 15, strengthened by 15 kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 28.00 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.55 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.80, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.11.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 14, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.94/27.96 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.40/33.42.

Forex rate for April 14

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 14 at UAH 28.02 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by nine kopiykas.

Translation: Olena Kotova