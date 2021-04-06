The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.86.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 6 at UAH 27.94 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 32.86 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost two kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 6:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,793.90 (UAH 2,795.55 as of April 5);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,286.32 (UAH 3,283.65 as of April 5).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, April 6, strengthened by 12 kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.95 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by 11 kopiykas, to UAH 32.99 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On the average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.72, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.58.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 5, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.94/27.95 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.85/32.86.

Forex rate for April 5

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 5 at UAH 27.96 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency weaken by 13 kopiykas.

