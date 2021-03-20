The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 32.95.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for March 22 at UAH 27.72 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by four kopiykas.

Read alsoNBU elaborates on Ukrainians' bank deposits in FebThe official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 32.95 per euro – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained three kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for March 22:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,771.84 (UAH 2,768.28 as of March 19);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,295.02 (UAH 3,297.85 as of March 19).

Interbank market

By 16:00 Kyiv time on March 19, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.71/27.73 to the dollar, while those against the euro were UAH 32.92/32.94.

Previous forex rate

The National Bank set the official forex rate for March 19 at UAH 27.68 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by two kopiykas.

Reporting by UNIAN