The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 7 at UAH 27.72 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by one kopiyka.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.41 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost 13 kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 7:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,772.05 (UAH 2,773.39 as of May 6);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,341.29 (UAH 3,327.51 as of May 6).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Friday morning, May 7, weakened by four kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.84 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian currency against the euro remained at the previous day's level –UAH 33.50 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.60, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.10.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 6, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.60/27.80 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.10/33.47.

Forex rate for May 6

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 6 at UAH 27.73 to the U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained almost unchanged compared to the previous day, May 5, when the official rate was set at UAH 27.7330 per U.S. dollar.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko