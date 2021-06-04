The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.26 per euro.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 4 at UAH 27.34 per U.S. dollar.

Thus, the country's national currency remained unchanged compared to the previous day, June 3, according to the NBU website.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 33.26 per euro – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained seven kopiykas in value since Thursday, the NBU reports.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 4:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,734.49 (UAH 2,734.49 as of June 3);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,325.77 (UAH 3,333.48 as of June 3).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 3, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.29/27.31 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.15/33.17.

Forex rate for June 3

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 3 at UAH 27.34 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by 10 kopiykas.

