The rate against the euro is fixed at UAH 33.53.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for April 19 at UAH 27.98 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday has been fixed at UAH 33.53 per euro – the hryvnia also weakened, having lost seven kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for April 19:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,797.83 (UAH 2,795.92 as of April 16);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,352.50 (UAH 3,346.16 as of April 16).

By 16:00 Kyiv time on April 16, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.97/27.99 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.52/33.54.

Forex rate for April 16

The National Bank set the official forex rate for April 16 at UAH 27.96 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by two kopiykas.

