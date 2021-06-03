The country's national currency strengthened by 10 kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 3 at UAH 27.34 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by 10 kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.33 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 20 kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

Read alsoHolidays for hryvnia: Prospects for Ukrainian currency rate this summerThe central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 3:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,734.49 (UAH 2,743.81 as of June 2);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,333.48 (UAH 3,353.35 as of June 2).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 2, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.32/27.34 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.28/33.30.

Forex rate for June 2

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 2 at UAH 27.44 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by three kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko