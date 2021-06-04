Non-residents' share in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds market reached 10.1%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) says investment by non-residents in government domestic loan bonds – according to the results of a weekly auction – has grown by 1.7%, or UAH 1.64 billion (US$60 million), to UAH 98.656 billion (US$3.6 billion).

Read alsoUkraine's government forecasts inflation at 6.2% in 2022Non-residents' share in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds market reached 10.1%, while compared with the beginning of the year, the volume of investments grew by UAH 14.3 billion (US$523 million), or by 16.9%, the regulator said on its website.

Background

Non-residents' investment in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds in 2020 shrank by 27.1% against 2019, or by UAH 31.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) to UAH 84.374 billion (US$3 billion).

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila