The country's national currency strengthened by three kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 1 at UAH 27.47 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by three kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.51 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost 12 kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 1:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,746.74 (UAH 2,750.04 as of May 31);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,351.16 (UAH 3,338.96 as of May 31).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 31, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.46/27.48 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.49/33.52.

Forex rate for May 31

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 31 at UAH 27.50 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by three kopiykas.

