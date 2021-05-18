The country's national currency strengthened by five kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 18 at UAH 27.56 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by five kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Tuesday is fixed at UAH 33.44 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained four kopiykas in value since Monday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 18:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,755.50 (UAH 2,761.42 as of May 17);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,344.49 (UAH 3,347.81 as of May 17).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, May 18, strengthened by five kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.65 per dollar.

Read alsoAt domestic bonds auction, finance ministry raises UAH 1.4 bln to national budgetThe Ukrainian currency set against the euro at UAH 33.55 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.45, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.20.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 17, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.54/27.56 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.45/33.47.

Forex rate for May 17

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 17 at UAH 27.61 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by two kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko