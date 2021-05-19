The country's national currency strengthened by 12 kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 19 at UAH 27.44 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by 12 kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Wednesday is fixed at UAH 33.53 per euro – the hryvnia weakened, having lost nine kopiykas in value since Tuesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 19:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,743.68 (UAH 2,755.50 as of May 18);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,353.19 (UAH 3,344.49 as of May 18).

Retail quotations

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, May 19, strengthened by 10 kopiykas against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.55 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency weakened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.60 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.36, while the euro is sold for UAH 33.25.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 18, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.42/27.44 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.50/33.52.

Forex rate for May 18

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 18 at UAH 27.56 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by five kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko