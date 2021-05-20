The country's national currency strengthened by two kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for May 19 at UAH 27.42 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Thursday is fixed at UAH 33.49 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained four kopiykas in value since Wednesday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for May 20:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,741.66 (UAH 2,743.68 as of May 19);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,348.80 (UAH 3,353.19 as of May 19).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on May 19, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.44/27.46 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 33.51/33.53.

Forex rate for May 19

The National Bank set the official forex rate for May 19 at UAH 27.44 to the U.S. dollar, thus letting the country's national currency strengthen by 12 kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko