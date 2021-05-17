Feed wheat prices rose by $4 a tonne to $261-$269 FOB Black Sea.

Ukrainian wheat export prices have increased $5 a tonne in the past week due to global upward trend, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy says.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat were up to $268-$275 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, Successful Farming reported Monday citing Reuters.

Feed wheat prices rose by $4 a tonne to $261-$269 FOB Black Sea, the consultancy said.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season. The government has said exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

Read alsoSpring grain sowing campaign almost over in UkraineCorn bid export prices rose by up to $11 over the past week to $281-$291 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian barley rose by $6 to $244-$253 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

The agency also said it had retained its forecast for the country's 2021 grain harvest at 73.6 million tonnes.

In 2020, the harvest totaled 64.9 million tonnes.

Translation: UNIAN