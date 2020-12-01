The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 72,277.

Ukraine said 1,799 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the capital city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of December 1, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 1,740 cases reported as of November 29, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 72,277 as of December 1, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths as of Nov 30As many as 23,252 patients, including 409 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 1,323 with 31 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 38,528 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 841 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 12,880 people have recovered (186 in the past day), while 693 people have died (+13 fatalities).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,498 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 1, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 745,123.

As many as 355,172 patients, including 10,023 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 12,548 with 221 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN