Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,100 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,100 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 35 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 31.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 162,291."

According to the city mayor, 567 women aged 18 to 89 and 476 men aged 19 to 85 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth official elaborates on supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to UkraineThe new cases include 35 girls aged seven months to 17 years and 22 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 156 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 636 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 26 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 105,605 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (201), Darnytsky district (187), and Dniprovsky district (169).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,405.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,226 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 31, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,674,168.

Reporting by UNIAN