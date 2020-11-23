The death toll in the city stands at 1,143.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,212 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,212 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 44 healthcare workers. There were 20 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 23.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 60,218."

According to the city mayor, 721 women aged 19 to 94 and 435 men aged 19 to 92 are among those infected.

Twenty-nine girls (from seven months to 17 years old) and 27 boys (from one month to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 112 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

Read alsoZelensky beats COVID-19He added that two people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 20,744 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (376), Dniprovsky district (283), and Darnytsky district (215).

