Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 161 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 161 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including four healthcare workers. There were five fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 1.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 128,550."

According to the city mayor, 82 women aged 18 to 88 and 73 men aged 19 to 81 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within COVAX in FebThe new cases include two girls aged five to seven years and four boys aged one to 11 years.

Klitschko said 45 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 764 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 69,322 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (70), Darnytsky district (48), and Sviatoshynsky district (12).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,370.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,030 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,221,485.

Author: UNIAN