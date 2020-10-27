The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 34,887.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 525 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 525 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 17 healthcare workers. There were seven fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on October 27.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 34,887."

According to the city mayor, 301 women aged 19 to 88 and 190 men aged 19 to 83 are among those infected.

Fourteen girls (from seven months to 17 years old) and 20 boys (from two to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 88 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 176 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 11,925 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (104), Dniprovsky district (92), and Obolonsky district (91).

The total death toll in the city is 706 cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.=

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN