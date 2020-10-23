The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,135.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 635 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 635 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 30 healthcare workers. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on October 23.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,135."

According to the city mayor, 352 women aged 18 to 84 and 247 men aged 18 to 86 are among those infected.

Read alsoGovernment reviews quarantine zoning, Kyiv remains in orange zoneEighteen girls (from three months to 14 years old) and 18 boys (from 10 months to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 64 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 185 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 11,489 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (115), Pechersky district (96), and Dniprovsky district (88).

The total death toll in the city is 656 cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 15, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 19.

Author: UNIAN