The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 147,710.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 999 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 999 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 19 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 16.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 147,710."

According to the city mayor, 560 women aged 18 to 90 and 380 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

The new cases include 31 girls aged three to 17 years and 28 boys aged two to 17 years.

Klitschko said 100 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 408 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 99,589 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (205), Dniprovsky district (186), and Desniansky district (131).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,936.

Ukraine said 9,642 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,477,190.

